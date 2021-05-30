Canadian Purpose Ether ETF Breaches 50,000 ETH By CoinQuora



Canada-based Purpose Ether has breached 50,000 ETH worth $122.7 million.

The company is the first to launch an Ether ETF back in April 2021.

Purpose group has also launched the first ETF earlier this year.

Canada-based Purpose Ether ETF has breached 50,000 ETH worth almost $122.7 million in assets under management. This happens at the same time as the currency facing a 50% decline in value from its ATH.

The firm was the first to launch an Ether ETF in April 2021 and in just over a month has reached a major achievement. This hints of strong institutional interest and demand for the second-biggest crypto.

As of now, ETH is trading around $2,400 with a 1% decline over the past day. Big institutional investors taking interest in is good news for its fans. It directly translates into a high bull season for the top blockchain. Financial giants such as JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) have even gone as far as to comment that ETH may have the

