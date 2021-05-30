Billy Porter’s Best Red Carpet Looks

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

Billy Porter is an incredible actor and singer who has starred in many successful projects, including Pose on FX and Kinky Boots on Broadway. But, he is also an absolute style icon who keeps taking the red carpet by storm. So let’s enjoy some of his fiercest fashion moments:

1.

When he rocked both my favorite color AND the greatest purse I’ve ever seen:


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for EJAF

2.

When he looked like straight-up royalty:


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

3.

When he posed with yet another iconic Billie:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Spotify

4.

When he was gorgeous in green:


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

5.

When he made this curtain fabric look so good it could be sold in stores:


Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

6.

When he looked like a graceful swan:


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

7.

When he managed to look totally comfy and totally fierce:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images for AFI

8.

When he rocked this sparkle encrusted zoot suit with the pointiest hat in the world:


Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

9.

When he wore a painted suit, giving new meaning to the term “art on art:”


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

10.

When he managed to outshine the red carpet he was matching:


Jenny Anderson / Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

11.

When he wore a dress that can only be described as “black widow attending the funeral of their husband” realness:


Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

12.

When he looked SO ravishing in red:


Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Peabody

13.

When he elevated the plain black suit and made it fabulous:


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

14.

When he broke one of the cardinal rules of fashion by mixing patterns and yet he still looked fierce:


Rich Fury / Getty Images for GLSEN

15.

When he effortlessly brought tassels back in style:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

16.

When he made private school uniforms chic:


Paras Griffin / Getty Images

17.

When he declared hats as too basic and decided to wear art instead:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for dcp

18.

When he attended the Met Ball as a real-life angel and gave us this iconic entrance:


Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

19.

When he boogied down in this funky patterned suit:


Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

20.

And finally, when he used a giant ribbon as a belt because regular belts are too passé:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR