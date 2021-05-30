Bank of Israel to hold interest rates as inflation nudges higher

Article content

JERUSALEM — The Bank of Israel is expected to leave short-term interest rates unchanged this week for its ninth straight policy meeting, amid higher inflation and a view that a rapid COVID-19 vaccination roll-out will revive economic growth.

All 17 economists polled by Reuters believe the monetary policy committee (MPC) will keep the benchmark rate at an all-time low of 0.1% when the decision is announced on Monday at 4 p.m. (1300 GMT).

The next policy move is widely expected to be a rate increase but not until at least 2022, with some projecting 2023.

“No change in monetary policy is expected, but a very optimistic tone is certainly expected by the Bank of Israel, given the sharp decline in morbidity and the full opening of the economy,” said Leader Capital Markets chief economist Jonathan Katz.

With 55% of adults fully vaccinated, the number of active COVID cases has dropped to below 400 in Israel, prompting a near fully opening of the economy and the jobless rate has fallen to 7.9%.

Economists forecast economic growth of 4-6% in 2021 after it shrank 2.6% in 2020. In the first quarter, the economy contracted an annualized 6.5% from the prior quarter. Israel’s inflation rate reached 0.8% in April after turning positive in March for the first time in a year. Based on bond yields, the rate is expected to reach 1.7% in a year’s time — near the middle of the government’s 1-3% annual target.