Australia Central Bank Faces Taper Pressure Beyond Anglosphere

(Bloomberg) — Australia’s central bank is approaching a decision on whether the economy is strong enough for it to join Canada and New Zealand in signaling a move away from emergency mode.

While no change in policy settings is expected at Tuesday’s meeting, the Reserve Bank will likely hold preliminary discussions on whether to extend the three-year yield target and undertake further quantitative easing. Governor Philip Lowe said the board will make a call on both in July.

The strength of recent economic data suggests the central bank could opt against rolling its yield target maturity to November 2024 from April 2024 and taper purchases under its longer-dated bond buying program. Melbourne’s latest Covid-19 outbreak is a reminder that a sluggish vaccine roll-out has the potential to jeopardize the recovery.

“Covid hasn’t gone away, so that’s still the risk that bubbles around in the background,” said Gareth Aird of Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “But if you park that to one side, you couldn’t really ask for a better economic backdrop at the moment to try and meet the RBA’s objectives.”

Central banks are beginning to edge away from their emergency monetary settings as vaccines roll-outs continue and economies reopen. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets last week in presenting an outlook with projections of its official cash rate rising in the second half of next year.