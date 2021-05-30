Asia shares look to rally for third week, focus on U.S. jobs

Article content

SYDNEY — Asian shares edged higher on Monday, looking to extend their recent rally to a third week should U.S. jobs figures show the expected revival in hiring in May and keep the global recovery on track.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction firmer, having rallied 2.2% last week. Japan’s Nikkei was flat, while Australia rose 0.2% to a fresh all-time peak.

Markets in the U.S. and UK are closed for a holiday, but futures were still trading in Asia with the Nasdaq up 0.2% and S&P 500 ahead by 0.1%.

The main event of the week will be U.S. payrolls on Friday with median forecasts at 650,000 but the outcome uncertain following April’s shockingly weak 266,000 gain.

That April figure was close to 750,000 lower than forecasts, the largest “miss” in the history of the series.

NatWest Market economist Kevin Cummins noted that even with a rise of around 550,000 total payrolls would still be 7.7 million below the February 2020 level.

“The labor market would still be considered a long way from being recovered,” he added. “In our opinion, the data are unlikely to convince Fed Chair Powell that progress has been substantial enough just yet to start signaling tapering.”