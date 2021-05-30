As Microsoft Azure closes shop, ConsenSys Quorum opens up to new users By Cointelegraph



As Microsoft Azure closes shop, ConsenSys Quorum opens up to new users



Just as the cryptocurrency sector is constantly changing and evolving, the enterprise blockchain industry has been undergoing its fair share of developments lately. Most recently, enterprise blockchain solutions are shifting from private, closed networks to public, open systems. This has largely been made possible due to advances from the network, which are ensuring better privacy, scalability, throughput and more for enterprise clients.

A new industry analysis report demonstrates this shift, noting that the global blockchain technology market size is expected to reach $72 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 51.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Interestingly enough, findings from the report show that during 2020, the public enterprise blockchain market segment emerged as the leading model with the highest share in the global market.

