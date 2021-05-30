As market slumps, Ren bolsters DeFi liquidity via Fantom, Polygon integrations By Cointelegraph

As digital asset markets suffer a broad pullback, cross-chain bridge protocol Ren has announced integrations with EMV-compatible chains Fantom and Polygon that could bolster liquidity across the DeFi ecosystem.

In a blog post on Friday, Ren announced that the RenVM bridge now supports the trustless transfer of four popular cryptocurrencies to Fantom, including , DOGE, and ZEC. Three additional Fantom bridge assets are incoming as well, including Filecoin and LUNA. Likewise, in a post on Wednesday, Ren announced a similar seven-asset integration with Polygon: