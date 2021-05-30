Analyst Says BTC Needs To Recover Its $37,500 Level By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Analyst Says BTC Needs To Recover Its $37,500 Level
- Analyst says needs to reclaim its $37,500 level.
- also holds its $2,300 as support to avoid the bull-market-ending price movement.
- As of writing, BTC price is $35,795.69.
According to crypto analysts from Decentrader, the flagship currency Bitcoin has to swiftly reclaim its current $37,500 resistance level.
Also, the analyst further said that at this crucial BTC moment, Ethereum has to maintain its $2,300 as support to stop the bull-market-ending price movement.
Of note, Bitcoin price continues to decrease as the US traders hit BBQ to celebrate their coming Memorial Day Holiday on May 31. As a result, the controlled Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) will be closed during the weekend.
Moreover, based on TradingView data, Bitcoin price eventually surged to $37,000 in the early morning on May 29. Despite BTC’s attempt to go up to $37K, its price dropped again to $34,000 at that time.
