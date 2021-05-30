A UK-Based Digital Bank Suspends All Payments To Crypto Exchanges By CoinQuora



A UK-Based Digital Bank Suspends All Payments To Crypto Exchanges



UK-based digital bank Starling suspended all payments to crypto exchanges.

A spokesperson for the bank said that the measure is temporary.

Goldman Sachs-backed UK Digital Bank Starling announced it had suspended all payments to crypto exchanges.

Starling Bank is a digital challenger bank based in the UK. Besides, it centers on current and business account products. Headquartered in London, Starling Bank is an authorized and regulated bank. Also, it is backed by Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:), Inc., a global financial institution.

According to the firm, the reason for the suspension is nothing else but crypto-related financial crimes. A spokesperson for the bank said that the measure is temporary. And it is intended to ensure customer protection.

UK-based digital bank Starling, through the spokesperson, said,

