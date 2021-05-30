Home Entertainment 16 Wild Hollywood Movie Set Experiences

Note to self: never, ever visit a horror movie set.

From skyscraper-height gorillas to shark-infested tornadoes, the film industry surely has served us a lot of wild stories. However, sometimes, the wildest Hollywood stories come from behind the scenes.

Here are 16 of the wildest experiences actors and crew had on set:

1.

In order to make it through the daily eight-hour makeup session it took to transform him into the titular character in How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Jim Carrey was trained by a man who teaches CIA operatives how to endure torture.


On The Graham Norton Show, he said, “[The makeup application] was like being buried alive each day. On the first day, I went back to my trailer, put my leg through the wall, and told [director] Ron Howard I couldn’t do the movie.”

2.

The Tunisian government asked George Lucas to move his Sandcrawler away from the Libyan border during the filming of Star Wars: A New Hope because Libya mistook it for an army vehicle and threatened military action.


In the film, the Sandcrawlers weren’t military vehicles at all.

3.

Isla Fisher almost drowned when her release chain got stuck on her costume during a magic trick scene in Now You See Me.


On Chelsea Lately, she said, “Everyone thought I was acting fabulously…no one realized I was actually struggling.”

4.

During a battle scene in Ben-Hur, an extra fell into a pond that had been dyed blue, and MGM kept him on its payroll until the dye wore off of him.


The pond water had been dyed because production wasn’t happy with the pond’s natural murky brown color.

5.

A majority of the Titanic cast and crew were poisoned with PCP-spiked clam chowder, so they were all rushed to the hospital at 1 a.m.


Crew member Marilyn McAvoy told Vice, “Nothing was ever officially determined, as far as I know. Among the crew, there were rumors that it had been a disgruntled chef that had been let go, but nothing ever came of that.”

6.

When Benedict Cumberbatch and his friends’ tire blew out on the way back to the To the Ends of the Earth set, they were kidnapped at gunpoint before being left in the middle of nowhere.


He told the Hollywood Reporter, “They were like: ‘Look down! Look down! Put your hands on your heads! Look at the floor!’ And they started frisking us and said: ‘Where’s your money? Where’s your drugs?’ — we had smoked a bit of weed — ‘Where are your weapons?’ And at that point, this adrenaline of fight or flight just exploded in my body.”

7.

While Melissa George was filming in a boathouse for The Amityville Horror (2005), local police arrived to inform the production that a dead body had been found floating nearby.

8.

While filming the Wicked Witch of the West’s smoke-filled exit from Munchkinland in The Wizard of Oz, actor Margaret Hamilton suffered burns on her hands and face.


Following the incident, she said, “I won’t sue because I know how this business works, and I would never work again. I will return to work [on] one condition — no more fireworks!”

9.

While filming The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Jennifer Carpenter’s radio continuously turned on in the middle of the night and played the words “I’m still alive” over and over.


Her costar Laura Linney’s radio also turned on three times during filming.

10.

Police showed up on the set of Apocalypse Now in the Philippines and took everyone’s passports after discovering they were using unidentified bodies purchased from a grave robber as props.


Co-producer Gray Frederickson told the Independent, “They didn’t know we hadn’t killed these people because the bodies were unidentified. I was pretty damn worried for a few days. But they got to the truth and put the guy in jail.” After soldiers removed the bodies, the film used extras instead.

11.

JoBeth Williams unknowingly filmed a Poltergeist scene in a pool full of real skeletons because production deemed fake ones “too expensive.”


She told TV Land, “I was in mud and goop all day every day for like four or five days with skeletons all around me [as I was] screaming. In my innocence and naiveté, I assumed that these were not real skeletons.”

12.

After The Possession wrapped, the prop storage building burned down, destroying the imitation demon-possessed dybbuk box the movie centered on.


Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played Clyde, told the Hollywood Reporter, “It was investigated, and there were no signs of arson, no electrical fire.”

13.

While filming the Sermon on the Mount scene in The Passion of the Christ, Jim Caviezel was struck by lightning.


He said, “About four seconds before it happened, it was quiet, and then it was like someone slapped my ears. I had seven or eight seconds of, like, a pink, fuzzy color, and people started screaming.”

14.

After finding out lead actor Malcolm McDowell was terrified of snakes, director Stanley Kubrick introduced the character Basil, a boa constrictor, to A Clockwork Orange.


Malcolm told IGN, “I put that snake in the drawer under my bed, and when I opened the drawer to take him out, the snake wasn’t there. You have never seen a room clear so fast. The crew, the wimps that they were, Kubrick included, ran for it.”

15.

While playing Chewbacca in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Peter Mayhew had to be escorted through the Pacific Northwest by crew members in brightly colored vests so that other people wouldn’t mistake him for Bigfoot and shoot him.


He was warned not to walk off set in costume.

16.

And finally, Michael Imperioli cut his hand on broken glass on the Goodfellas set and was rushed to the hospital, but the ER doctors rushed to treat the fake bullet wounds from the death scene he’d been filming instead.


The incident occured after he insisted on doing his own stunt for the shot, which made it into the final cut of the film.

