16 Unique Jobs Celebrities Had Before Fame

Bradly Lamb
It’s no secret that a lot of celebrities are born into wealth and privilege, but not all of them grew up as part of Hollywood’s elite. Often, future stars have to find unique ways to make ends meet before getting their big break.

Here are 16 surprisingly interesting jobs celebrities had before making it big in Hollywood:

1.

Hugh Jackman performed at children’s birthday parties as Coco the Clown.

2.

Lizzo had a brief stint as a food critic, which inspired her to use social media to further her music career.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

She originally created her Instagram account, @lizzobeeating, as a platform for her food reviews.

3.

Before he began serious acting training, Pierce Brosnan spent three years working in the circus as a fire eater.


Disney / Via youtube.com

He learned the skill from a street performer who was teaching a group at the Oval House in 1969.

4.

Before she was a reality star, Kim Kardashian was Paris Hilton’s stylist and professional closet organizer.


Photonews International Inc. / Getty Images

She also organized closets for celebrities like Serena Williams, Nicole Richie, and Cindy Crawford.

5.

Before her acting career took off, Meghan Markle was a calligraphy instructor at Paper Source as well as a freelance calligrapher.


Wpa Pool / Getty Images

She was even hired to do wedding invitations for celebrities, such as Paula Patton and Robin Thicke.

6.

Megan Fox wore a banana costume as a mascot for a Florida smoothie shop.


Andreas Rentz / Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

On The Ellen Show, she said, “Once a week, usually on Fridays, someone had to dress up as a piece of fruit and go out and stand by the highway.”

7.

Every time he was cut from an NFL team, Terry Crews supplemented his income by painting portraits for his former teammates.


Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for BET

He told Jimmy Kimmel that he charged about $5,000 per painting, and each commission took around two months to complete.

8.

When Nicole Kidman was 17, she trained to become a massage therapist in order to help her mother after her cancer diagnosis.


James D. Morgan / Getty Images

She told Byrdie, “I became a masseuse and did a course because we couldn’t afford for her to get massages after her chemo and her radiation.”

9.

Taraji P. Henson was a Tina Turner cover artist onboard a cruise ship.


Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage / Via Getty

She also worked as a secretary at the Pentagon.

10.

Before the Jonas Brothers skyrocketed to superstardom, Nick Jonas was a child Broadway star.


The Broadway Theatre / Via youtube.com

As a kid, he performed in productions of Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, and Annie Get Your Gun.

11.

Before his X Factor audition, Zayn Malik was a boxer.


Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

12.

Vikings actor Katheryn Winnick started and ran three martial arts schools by the time she was 21.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty

She earned her first black belt at 13 and opened her first school at 16.

13.

Before landing his breakout role in The Hurt Locker, Jeremy Renner used the skills he picked up as a theater kid to make ends meet as a makeup artist.


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

He told Access Hollywood, “It bought me a lot of free time to go audition when I needed to because I only had to work a few hours a week. I didn’t have to wait tables, so it was actually a great gig.”

14.

Cindy Crawford had a summer job shucking corn.


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images / Via Getty

She only made $4 an hour.

15.

Christopher Walken was a lion tamer in a touring circus when he was 16.


Laurent Viteur / Getty Images

He told Vanity Fair, “When [the lion tamer] would finish his act, there would be one lion left, and I used to go in and have this lion do tricks.”

16.

And finally, as a full-time carpenter, Harrison Ford also started working as a stand-in at auditions to help him afford materials for a project before George Lucas offered him the role of Han Solo in Star Wars.


Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

In a Reddit AMA, he said, “I had a house at the time I wanted to remodel, a bit of the wreck of a house. I’d invest money in tools but wouldn’t have money for materials, so I realized this was another way of putting food on the table.”

