15 Times Dolly Parton Said Whatever She Wanted

“I like the person I am, so I can afford to piddle around with makeup and clothes — because I’m sure of myself.”
1.
When Dolly dissed and dismissed her husband when she revealed he wanted to have a threesome with Jennifer Aniston.
2.
When she filmed herself getting her COVID-19 vaccine shot and sang a funny remix of “Jolene” that truly fit the mood.
Watch the full clip here:
3.
When her teenage fans from the US asked her for advice, and she didn’t hold back when she recommended always wearing a condom.
4.
When Dolly reunited with her 9 to 5 costars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin at the 2017 Emmys and made this hilarious vibrator joke.
5.
When she answered the internet’s most googled questions about her and shared that her iconic look was inspired by the “town tramp” from her hometown.
6.
When she made this dirty joke about Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy in between takes while filming 9 to 5.
7.
When a stranger gave Dolly the middle finger when she went sightseeing in London, and she flipped it right back.
8.
When she made a punny joke in the most Dolly way about why she would never run for president of the United States.
9.
When she used her platform responsibly and supported the Black Lives Matter movement by saying, “Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No!”
Watch the full clip here:
10.
When she played a game of Would You Rather on The Late Late Show With James Corden and made a hilarious joke about Friends that even caught Jennifer Aniston off guard.
12.
When 60 Minutes surprised Dolly with an old clip of her singing with her family, and she felt so overwhelmed with emotion, she asked the interviewer, Morley Safer, if he had any whiskey.
13.
When Barbara Walters asked her if she thought she was a joke because of her appearance, and she shut her down with pure confidence.
14.
When she made us all laugh and posted an iconic “Jolene” meme on Twitter to promote her merch.
15.
And when she wasn’t afraid to poke fun at herself when it came to her outfit choices, always being ahead of the curve before someone else tried to insult her.
