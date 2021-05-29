XRP Falls 11% In Rout By Investing.com



XRP Falls 11% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $0.81534 by 12:01 (16:01 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.55% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 23.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $38.05272B, or 2.58% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.81223 to $0.93847 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 9.75%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.01939B or 3.84% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.6507 to $1.0664 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 75.22% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,140.3 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.12% on the day.

was trading at $2,301.84 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.91%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $641.76671B or 43.44% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $268.97991B or 18.21% of the total cryptocurrency market value.