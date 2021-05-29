Home Business Wisdom Tree files Ether ETF application with SEC By Cointelegraph

Wisdom Tree files Ether ETF application with SEC By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Wisdom Tree files Ether ETF application with SEC

Following in the footsteps of VanEck earlier this month, Wisdom Tree has filed an application for an Ether (ETH) exchange-traded fund submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to filings dated May 27, the ETF’s shares would be listed on the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s BZX Exchange.