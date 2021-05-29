Home Business USDC Creator, Circle Signs $440 Million Investments By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
  • Circle successfully raised $440 million from an array of private equity, institutional and strategic investors.
  • Bitmain, Dapper Labs and Blockchain.com are some of the crypto networks that also earn huge investments.

Circle, the company behind the creation of USDC, successfully raised $440 million. Interestingly, Circle was able to secure this investment from an array of private equity, institutional and strategic investors. For this reason, Circle made its way on the pages of Forbes as one of the largest blockchain investments in crypto history.

Forbes wrote:

“Circle inked the deal on Friday, capturing investment from Fidelity Management and Research company, FTX, and others.”

Aside from Circle, there are also other crypto and blockchain platforms that successfully earned huge investments. These crypto networks include Bitmain ($422 million), Dapper Labs ($305 million) and Blockchain.com ($300 million) to name a few. With this…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

