UK’s Sunak eyes deal on corporation tax at G7 meeting By Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak said talks on a global tax agreement were going well but a fair deal on taxing multinational companies including tech firms such as Facebook (NASDAQ:) would have to be part of any deal with the United States on corporation tax.

“We need them to understand why fair taxation of tech companies is important to us. There’s a deal to be had, so I’m urging the U.S. – and all of the G7 – to come to the table next week and get it done,” Sunak told the Mail on Sunday newspaper ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers on June 4-5.

“Negotiations are going well … But it has to be the right deal for Britain and that’s what this week’s negotiations will be about.”

