U.S. Cases Drop by Half in May; India Passes Peak: Virus Update

Article content Bloomberg News (Bloomberg) — New infections in India fell to their lowest level in more than six weeks and weekly cases in the U.S. are down by more than half since the end of April. Outbreaks in Taiwan and Thailand showed little sign of slowing. Malaysia hit a record for the fifth straight day. The head of the International Paralympic Committee said he’s satisfied with precautions to protect athletes at the Tokyo Games, as Japan extended a state of emergency covering the city and beyond in a bid to rein in infections. The World Health Organization is finalizing its assessment of China’s Sinovac shot. European regulators cleared Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s vaccine for children aged 12 and above. The U.S. is taking a “very close look” at vaccine passports for international travel, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said. Key Developments: Global Tracker: Cases top 169.5 million; deaths pass 3.5 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 1.81 billion doses givenSouth America hotspot has few shots to slow record deathsFear of variant poses deadly dilemma for Boris JohnsonGet vaccinated in Hong Kong, win $1.4 million apartmentWhere are we in hunting for Covid’s origin?: QuickTake

Article content U.S. Cases Drop by Half in a Month (8 a.m. NY) The U.S. recorded almost 22,000 new cases Friday, with weekly infections falling by more than half since the end of April, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. Infections are at the lowest level since last June. This week, half of all Americans 18 years and older had been fully vaccinated, though the pace of inoculation continues to slow. Another 660 deaths were recorded Friday. Weekly fatalities rose slightly, though Maryland added more than 500 previously uncounted deaths to their toll. Fatalities continue to trend downward, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Saudi Arabia Lifts Travel Ban for 11 Countries (7:40 a.m. NY) Saudi Arabia lifted the ban on passengers from 11 countries from Sunday, although they will have to undergo institutional quarantine on arrival. The countries are: UAE, Germany, U.S., Ireland, Italy, Portugal, U.K., Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan. Indonesia New Cases Rise by Most Since April (7:21 a.m. NY) Indonesia added the most new Covid-19 cases in almost two months, with the government reporting 6,565 confirmed infections on Saturday, the most since April 4. The country has been bracing for a resurgence after the Eid Al-Fitr celebration earlier this month when millions traveled out of the capital Jakarta despite restrictions in place. The government has extended capacity limits on offices, restaurants and tourism sites across all provinces through June 14 while stepping up its vaccination program to curb the outbreak.

Article content Iran to Tap Funds to Buy Vaccines (7 a.m. NY) Iran will tap $125 million of its funds in Iraq that it can’t access due to sanctions to buy Covid-19 vaccines through the WHO’s Covax alliance, Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said, according to the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency. The payment will be made through a Swiss bank and the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the week, the minister said. On Saturday, the country reported 7,107 new infections over the last 24 hours, the lowest number since February. The number of fatalities rose by 173, bringing the total death toll to 79,741 with nearly 2.9 million cases. German Infection Rate Declines (5 p.m. HK) Germany’s seven-day incidence rate has plummeted to 37.5 cases per 100,000 population at the end of May, down from nearly 150 at the start of the month after the population’s first-shot inoculation rate rose to 42.6%. School classes are returning to normal in most federal states from next week. Cambodia Sets Vaccination Target: Xinhua (4 p.m. HK) Cambodia pledged to vaccinate 10 million of its 16 million population by early 2022, Xinhua reported, citing Prime Minister Hun Sen. Over 2.4 million people have received shots, while 4.5 million vaccine doses are expected to arrive next month, he was quoted as saying. Taiwan Reports Record Deaths (3:24 p.m. HK) Taiwan’s death toll jumped for a second day as the spreading Covid-19 outbreak showed no sign of letting up after two weeks of soft lockdown measures.

Article content Health authorities reported a record 21 deaths and 320 newly confirmed domestic cases, according to a statement from the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control on Saturday. Malaysia Cases Hit Another Record (3:02 p.m. HK) Malaysia’s cases hit a record for the fifth straight day, ahead of a two-week nationwide lockdown aimed at bringing the outbreak under control. The country added 9,020 new cases on May 29, data showed. The new restrictions will be in place June 1-14. Vietnam Locks Down Factory (2 p.m. HK) Ho Chi Minh City authorities temporarily locked down a factory and its 700 employees after a kitchen worker tested positive for the virus, according to a post on the government’s website. The kitchenware factory is a venture with Japan-based Asahi Seisakusho KK, it said. Vietnam is battling a nationwide outbreak that began April 27 with 3,594 new domestic virus patients reported. India’s Cases at Six-Week Low (12:02 p.m. HK) New infections in India fell to their lowest level in more than six weeks. The country added 173,790 cases, taking the confirmed nationwide total to 27.73 million as of May 29, government data showed. Daily fatalities remained below 4,000 for a third straight day. The country reported 3,617 deaths, taking the total to 322,512. Thai Cases Among Highest (9:10 a.m. HK) Thailand reported 4,803 new infections, among the country’s highest daily caseloads during the pandemic, and 34 deaths as the latest outbreak showed few signs of slowing.

Article content Of the daily total, 2,702 infections were from people in prisons, the government said Saturday. New daily cases in Thailand reached a record 9,635 — most of them from prison clusters — earlier this month. Brazil to Tighten Entry for Foreigners (8:01 a.m. HK) Brazil’s government is reviewing exceptional and temporary restrictions on the entry of foreigners into the country to curb the spread of Covid-19 and its new variants. A decision, based on technical guidance provided by local health regulator Anvisa, will be published in an extra edition of the official gazette this Friday. Victoria Reports 5 New Cases (7:19 a.m. HK) Australia’s Victoria state reported 5 new locally acquired cases and 2 new infections from overseas. The number of active coronavirus cases stands at 45, the Victorian government said on Twitter Saturday. The state entered a seven-day lockdown Friday to tackle a small but growing cluster of infections. Victoria’s health minister, Martin Foley, said Saturday that it’s too early to say whether a longer crackdown would be required. “It’s a seven-day circuit breaker,” he said. Paralympics Chief Confident About Tokyo Protections (7 a.m. HK) The head of the International Paralympic Committee said he’s satisfied with the precautions being taken to protect athletes at the Tokyo Games, as concerns mount over whether the event can be held safely during the pandemic. “We would not be organizing the games if we believed they could cause a big spread of the virus,” Andrew Parsons, chief of the group, said in an interview. “I’m confident with the level of protection.”

Article content Netherlands, Ireland Ease Further (1:52 p.m. NY) The Netherlands is speeding up its reopening plan as cases and hospital admissions continue to fall. Museums, theaters and cinemas can reopen from June 5, four days earlier than planned, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Friday. Ireland will continue easing virus restrictions next month, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said. Hotels can reopen from June 2 as scheduled while outdoor dining can resume on June 7. Cinemas and theaters will reopen and as many as 200 people will be able to attend outdoor events. Sinovac Assessment Due Next Week (1:06 p.m. NY) The World Health Organization is finalizing its assessment of China’s Sinovac shot after it asked for further clarifications on the data provided, according to Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for drug access, vaccines and pharmaceuticals. The expert group will meet June 1 for a decision, Simao said. The WHO approved China’s Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use earlier this month. U.K. Cases Continue to Accelerate (11:23 a.m. NY) The U.K. reported 4,182 more cases on May 28, the first time the reported figure has been over 4,000 since April 1, government data show. On Thursday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the plan to end England’s pandemic restrictions on June 21 is hanging “in the balance,” with the more-transmissible virus variant first found in India now making up as many as three-quarters of all new cases.

Article content U.S. ‘Looking’ at Vaccine Passports (11:18 a.m. NY) Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in an interview with ABC that the U.S. is taking a “very close look” at vaccine passports for international travel. The White House has regularly dismissed any suggestion that it would create some federal document certifying vaccination status. Liza Acevedo, a spokesperson for the department, said later that Mayorkas was referring to work already underway to make sure “all U.S. travelers will be able to easily meet any anticipated foreign country entry requirements.” EU Clears Pfizer for Young Teens (10:40 a.m. NY) European regulators cleared Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE’s vaccine for children ages 12 and up, preparing the way for the mass vaccination of younger teenagers across the continent. The European Medicines Agency is expanding authorization of the shot, which is already cleared for people as young as 16, it said in a statement. Hong Kong Eases Quarantine for Finance Execs (9:52 a.m. NY) Senior executives at Hong Kong licensed firms are exempt from mandatory quarantine rules in the city, the Securities and Futures Commission said Friday. Relaxed rules apply to senior staff who are vaccinated and also extends to staff members at affiliates of Hong Kong licensed firms, according to statement. Malaysia Announces Lockdown (8:32 a.m. NY) The Malaysian government announced a two-week nationwide lockdown, which will begin June 1 as cases continued to breach daily records. Only essential economic and services sectors will be allowed to operate, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement on Friday. The government will consider aid packages for companies and people affected by the lockdown, which will last till June 14. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

