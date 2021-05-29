Shutting down Bitcoin is impossible, Ark Investment founder says By Cointelegraph

Shutting down Bitcoin is impossible, Ark Investment founder says
While (BTC) increasingly falls under the scrutiny of regulators worldwide, Ark Investment founder and CEO Cathie Wood is confident that regulators will be unable to shut down the world’s largest cryptocurrency.
Wood said that Bitcoin is “already on its way and it’ll be impossible to shut it down,” Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Global regulators “will be a little more friendly over time” toward cryptocurrencies due to the fear of missing out on opportunities provided by the industry, she said at CoinDesk’s Consensus 2021 conference.
