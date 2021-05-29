PumaPay to Migrate From Ethereum to Binance Smart Chain By CoinQuora

© Reuters PumaPay to Migrate From Ethereum to Binance Smart Chain
- PumaPay announces its upcoming V3.0 launch.
- The DeFi payment protocol also announced its move from ETH to BSC.
- It is shifting to BSC to expand existing protocols and boost payment flexibility.
PumaPay, a DeFi payment protocol, announces its upcoming V3.0 launch and its move from to Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Moreover, the move to BSC includes the introduction of a bridge between the two networks. Thus, it enables the utilization of tokens and crypto payments, opening new liquidity pools with automatic swaps.
CEO of PumaPay Yoav Dror shared with excitement,
“With our new liquidity pools, bridge, and decentralization model, we believe PumaPay is creating, as the first crypto payment solution on BSC, a model system for others to follow should they opt to shift from Ethereum to Binance.”
Of note, PumaPay’s advanced billing solution for businesses consists o…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.