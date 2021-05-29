Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $161.131 by 14:56 (18:56 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.47% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 23.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $10.689B, or 0.73% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $158.596 to $188.459 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 7.87%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.443B or 3.41% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $118.4707 to $208.5835 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 61.64% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,066.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.94% on the day.

was trading at $2,271.73 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.95%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $634.228B or 43.46% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $262.135B or 17.96% of the total cryptocurrency market value.