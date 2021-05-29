Layer 2 network Arbitrum ships guarded launch, attracts major DeFi protocols By Cointelegraph

Layer 2 network Arbitrum ships guarded launch, attracts major DeFi protocols
In a landscape of so-called scaling solutions primarily composed of sidechains and EMV-enabled competitors, one widely anticipated “rollup” layer 2 sidechain for has finally arrived.
Offchain Labs announced the launch of Abritrum One with a blog post late last night. Arbitrum One is currently live on Ethereum in a beta state, though teams that wish to participate and build implementations with the rollup tech need to apply for access:
