France’s budget deficit expected at 220 billion euros in 2021 -AFP By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: French Junior Minister of Public Action and Accounts Olivier Dussopt attends a news conference for the launching of the 2020 income tax campaign at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier



PARIS (Reuters) – France’s budget deficit is expected to reach around 220 billion euros ($268.16 billion) this year as a result of various support measures for the coronavirus-hit economy, budget minister Olivier Dussopt told Agence France-Presse on Saturday.

The previous estimation stood at 173.3 billion euros, Dussopt said.

French newspaper Les Echos reported on Wednesday that the French government was to present lawmakers next week with a bill containing additional emergency stimulus measures worth 15 billion euros.

The measures, which come on top of emergency aid close to 100 billion euros last year, are expected to include tax rebates for hotels, restaurants and bars, as well as various support schemes, such as compensation for lost working hours.

The European Commission forecasts economic growth of 5.7% in France this year while the government targets growth of 5%.

($1 = 0.8204 euros)