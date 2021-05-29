Ethereum Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



Ethereum Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $2,300.89 by 12:15 (16:15 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.05% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 28.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $268.62B, or 18.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $2,295.39 to $2,567.42 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.68%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $35.55B or 27.24% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1,739.9122 to $2,908.3728 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 47.30% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,139.4 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.77% on the day.

Tether was trading at $1.0005 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.03%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $641.32B or 43.39% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Tether’s market cap totaled $61.31B or 4.15% of the total cryptocurrency market value.