Eskom Should Not Probe CEO Over Racism Allegation, Advocate Says

By Loni Prinsloo and Antony Sguazzin

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Andre de Ruyter should not be subjected to an investigation over racism allegations leveled by the company’s now fired chief procurement officer, an advocate hired to make a ruling on the CPO’s conduct said.

By setting up the probe in response to allegations leveled by the CPO, Solly Tshitangano, Eskom’s board demonstrated “weakness,” Advocate Nazeer Cassim said in a ruling that led to Tshitangano’s dismissal on May 28. Cassim found the CPO guilty of charges related to a fuel-oil supply deal with Econ Oil & Energy Ltd. that Eskom says was fraudulent.

“The issue in this matter is the interests of Eskom and to permit the CPO to use racial overtones to undermine a proper investigation into the contracts awarded to Econ Oil and his own conduct demonstrates weakness on the part of the Board of Eskom,” Cassim, a former High Court judge, said in his ruling, seen by Bloomberg. “The Eskom Board is fragile, if not weak in the execution of its duties.”

Tshitangano had accused De Ruyter of racism because of the way Black suppliers to Eskom are allegedly treated. The altercation comes as Eskom struggles to service its more than 400 billion rand ($29 billion) debt pile and to supply sufficient electricity to meet the nation’s needs from its old and poorly maintained plants.