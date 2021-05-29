EOS Falls 14% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Falls 14% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $5.5809 by 20:49 (00:49 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 14.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 23.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $5.3316B, or 0.37% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.5561 to $6.0253 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 5.95%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.9555B or 3.18% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.1752 to $7.6334 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 75.71% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $33,460.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.60% on the day.

was trading at $2,181.93 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.62%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $627.5574B or 43.69% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $254.1347B or 17.69% of the total cryptocurrency market value.