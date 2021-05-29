Dfinity responds to Internet Computer decentralization and privacy concerns By Cointelegraph

Dfinity responds to Internet Computer decentralization and privacy concerns
Dfinity, the team behind the Internet Computer protocol, or ICP, has fired back at critics of its decentralization and privacy features in an “Ask Me Anything” on Reddit yesterday.
The team sought to assure that the project’s foundation does not have control over the majority of voting power, emphasizing that decentralization is a priority for the network as it moves forward.
