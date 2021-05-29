Crypto will ‘come to life’ in Nigeria, central bank governor says By Cointelegraph

At a 279th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee in Abuja, Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele expressed confidence that cryptocurrencies like (BTC) will be legal in the country, Business Insider reported on Wednesday.

Emefiele did not directly mention a decision to reverse the CBN’s February ban of institutions from buying and selling crypto but noted that the bank has been investigating the industry: