Cardano to Scale Up to 2M TPS with Hydra Layer 2 By CoinQuora



Cardano to Scale Up to 2M TPS with Hydra Layer 2



The network is preparing itself for the launch of its layer 2 scaling protocol.

Hydra will potentially enable Cardano to scale up to 2 million TPS.

As per IOG Hydra is already in its core development phase.

3rd-gen blockchain project Cardano (ADA) has been growing at the speed of light in 2021. Its most-awaited update is the deployment of the Alonzo mainnet, bringing smart contract functionality to the platform.

Extensive research is going on in this regard, as the network wants to prepare itself for large numbers of transactions per second.

In that regard, recently Input Out Global, Cardano’s parent company, also announced that it was working hard and fast on Cardano’s layer 2 scaling solution, Hydra.

They tweeted, “Introducing our new open Cardano Hydra repo where you can find experiments & exploratory work on our scaling solution. It’s early days. But we want to invite you to follow along as we move from research & early code experiments into core development.”

