Cardano Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.401953 by 09:30 (13:30 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, down 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 23.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $45.199629B, or 3.01% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.401953 to $1.559352 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 9.95%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.856859B or 3.02% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.0526 to $1.8280 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 43.01% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $34,330.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 7.13% on the day.

was trading at $2,354.87 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 8.23%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $648.401203B or 43.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $275.811392B or 18.37% of the total cryptocurrency market value.