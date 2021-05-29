Bitcoin Volume Surges Over $300 Million in Paypal By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Bitcoin Volume Surges Over $300 Million in Paypal
- PayPal breaks new record upon surpassing $300 million worth of volumes
- Bitcoin’s and other altcoins’ aggressive performance in early 2021 may be a reason
- Paypal is also working on the possibility to transfer crypto from 3rd-party wallets
PayPal, a well-known digital payment platform, creates a new record upon surpassing $300 million worth of Bitcoin volumes. This news is based on the data provided by nomics, a platform that provides transparent crypto data. Truly, this is another news that brings joy to the Bitcoin community and its investors around the world.
Source: nomics/exchanges/itbit
As seen in the …
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.