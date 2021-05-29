Bitcoin Volume Surges Over $300 Million in Paypal By CoinQuora



Bitcoin Volume Surges Over $300 Million in Paypal



PayPal breaks new record upon surpassing $300 million worth of volumes

Bitcoin’s and other altcoins’ aggressive performance in early 2021 may be a reason

Paypal is also working on the possibility to transfer crypto from 3rd-party wallets

PayPal, a well-known digital payment platform, creates a new record upon surpassing $300 million worth of Bitcoin volumes. This news is based on the data provided by nomics, a platform that provides transparent crypto data. Truly, this is another news that brings joy to the Bitcoin community and its investors around the world.

Source: nomics/exchanges/itbit

As seen in the …

