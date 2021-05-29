Bitcoin Volume Surges Over $300 Million in Paypal By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. Bitcoin Volume Surges Over $300 Million in Paypal
  • PayPal breaks new record upon surpassing $300 million worth of volumes
  • Bitcoin’s and other altcoins’ aggressive performance in early 2021 may be a reason
  • Paypal is also working on the possibility to transfer crypto from 3rd-party wallets

PayPal, a well-known digital payment platform, creates a new record upon surpassing $300 million worth of Bitcoin volumes. This news is based on the data provided by nomics, a platform that provides transparent crypto data. Truly, this is another news that brings joy to the Bitcoin community and its investors around the world.

Source: nomics/exchanges/itbit

As seen in the …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR