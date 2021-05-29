Bitcoin and Altcoins as Payments Options for Sheetz By CoinQuora



Bitcoin and Altcoins as Payments Options for Sheetz



Sheetz officially announced its interest and acceptance of crypto payments.

Flexa, the official partner of Sheetz, will also enable crypto payments.

Sheetz, one of the biggest convenience stores in the U.S officially announced its interest and acceptance of crypto payments. Specifically, Sheetz will allow its customers to buy and pay for store items using cryptocurrency. As a result, cryptocurrencies such as , , , and Dogecoin are some of the digital assets accepted in Sheetz.

This made Sheetz Payment Manager Linda Smith react:

“Above all else, our mission at Sheetz is to continue providing our customers with the ultimate one-stop-shop where they can refuel their car and refresh their body. As a result, we are constantly innovating and exploring new offerings to truly give our customers what they want, when they want it, 24/7/365 — that includes accepting many forms of payment.”

Furthermore, Sheetz partners with Flexa, a digital payments network that en…

