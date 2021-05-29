Ariana Grande Nonna 16 Funny Moments

“You never know, I’m very naughty.”

Ariana Grande fans will tell you — Ari is great, but her Nonna is a gift from god.

At 95, she somehow manages to consistently steal the spotlight away from her famous granddaughter.

So in honor of Nonna, here are 16 times she proved she was the real MVP.

1.

When she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and decided to shoot her shot.


The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Via youtube.com

2.

When Ariana sang that one line in “Bad Decisions” during her concert and Nonna was shook.


AllAboutButera / Via youtube.com

I would simply pass out if my grandmother heard me say that.

3.

When she delivered the best comeback of 2018.

yo someone told her they didn’t like what she was wearing or that she shouldn’t be wearing it i can’t remember and she said ‘o yea? i bet if you could pull this off you would wear it too!’ sksjsksjsksjskk https://t.co/IxpAeEvzqN


@ArianaGrande / Via Twitter: @ArianaGrande

4.

When she admitted to not knowing the words to “Break Free” and wasn’t shy about it.


AllAboutButera / Via youtube.com

She likes what she likes.

5.

When she confused Pete Davidson’s first and last names.

7.

When Ari dedicated a performance to her at a concert and Nonna made a very important point.

8.

When she appropriately declared “God Is a Woman” is the best track on Sweetener.


The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Via giphy.com

Nonna and I have the same sublime taste.

9.

When she called Ari out on never being able to see.

10.

When Ariana won “favorite pop/rock female” at the 2015 American Music Awards and Nonna reminded her why.


Entertainment Tonight / Via youtube.com

Every vote counts, but some votes count more than others.

11.

And then, when the media reported that Nonna was the life of the AMAs and she delivered these lines:

12.

When she acknowledged her fame like a humble queen.

13.

When she appeared on the cover of Vogue with Ariana and Joan and stole the show.

14.

When she was gifted a party hat for her 92nd birthday and tried to wear it like a bonnet.

15.

When she came on stage at the end of Ari’s “God Is a Woman” performance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

16.

And finally, when she acted exactly how Italian grandmothers act.


AllAboutButera / Via youtube.com

The emphatic hands, the attitude — yup.

