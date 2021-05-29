An Amazon dropshipping side hustle can have you profit six figures

Article content

This article was created by StackCommerce. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through our links on this page.

Did you know that Amazon started as a bookstore that Jeff Bezos originally operated out of his garage in 1994? By July, 1995 it was selling the world’s largest collection of books to anyone with internet access. In the first two months of business, Amazon sold to all 50 states and over 45 countries. Within two months, its sales were up to $20,000 per week. Of course, we needn’t tell you any of this for you to know just how successful Amazon is, but it may give you a little inspiration to become part of a company whose net sales for the first quarter of this year alone were over $108 billion USD.

How to become part of Amazon’s phenomenal growth

Do you have something to sell? Perhaps dropshipping with Amazon is something you should consider. With over 200 million web visits a month, Amazon has an amazing reach and an audience ready and willing to buy. The e-commerce giant has a vast supply of chain capabilities that you can take advantage of and, best of all, it’s fairly easy to start selling. No website to set up (unless you want to), no logistics network to consider, no stress about on-time deliveries. Amazon does the work for you.