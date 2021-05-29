After Life producer Charlie Hanson suspended by Bafta following sexual predator allegations

TV producer Charlie Hanson has been suspended by Bafta and removed from Netflix’s After Life following accusations of being a sexual predator.

Hanson is a prominent figure in TV, having worked on well-known shows such as Birds of a Feather and Desmond’s. Most recently, he had again joined forces with his Extras collaborator Ricky Gervais on his drama-comedy After Life.

As reported by The Times, 11 women have written to Bafta and Netflix with accusations of serious sexual assault against Hanson to have occurred between 2008 and 2015.

The publication reports that his accusers allege that he used “his reputation” to prey on them as young women by “promising them a starry career under his wing”.

The women, who remain anonymous, have accused the 68-year-old of abusing his position of power by making unsolicited sexual advances towards them and making them fearful of professional repercussions should they rebuff or report him.

One accuser claims that Hanson had initially “acted as a mentor” before he sexually assaulted her at her home in 2015 at a time when she was too inebriated to consent.

According to The Times, the producer has denied the accusations, stating that he would cooperate with any formal investigation into these “historical and false allegations”.

He told the publication that he wishes to fight the claims “because I know that’s not what I’m like”.

Charlie Hanson with Diana Chire and Aggy K Adams (Getty Images)

In response to the 5,000-word letter sent by these women urging Netflix and Bafta to take action against Hanson, Bafta has suspended the producer’s membership.

Netflix has also confirmed that Hanson has been removed from After Life’s production.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Hanson’s for comment.

Actor Noel Clarke has been accused by 20 women of sexual misconduct (Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images)

Last month, actor Noel Clarke had his Bafta membership suspended after the Guardian published testimony from 20 women who accused him of sexual harassment.

Clarke starred in and co-created Sky’s crime drama Bulletproof, a fourth series of which was commissioned in January. Sky has since “halted” its work with the actor, effective immediately.

The Kidulthood and Doctor Who star, 45, has “vehemently” denied “any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing”.

Speaking about the Clarke allegations in an interview with Variety earlier this month, Hanson said that abuse of power in the entertainment industry is “learnt behaviour that is not confronted enough”.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.