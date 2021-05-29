Actors Who Hated Their Most Iconic Costumes



20th Century Fox / Via youtube.com



The 19-piece C-3PO suit took two hours to put on at first, and once he was in it, Daniels couldn’t sit or easily move. Sand got stuck in the suit while they were filming in the desert, it was difficult and at times impossible to breathe, and a failed battery pack once almost resulted in him being “baked alive.” Adding insult to injury, many of the cast and crew would forget that the motionless C-3PO had an actual human being encased within it, prompting Daniels to hand out matchboxes emblazoned with the words “3PO IS HUMAN!”