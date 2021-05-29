Actors Who Hated Their Most Iconic Costumes

Some of these outfits were literally torturous.
During an interview with Stephen Colbert, Kit Harrington said that the cape he wore as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones “weigh[ed] a ton” and “smell[ed] awful.” He speculated (jokingly) that they added weight to the piece every year, because “Michele [Clapton], the costume designer, hates actors.”
Going Grinch was grueling for Jim Carrey. He described the process of getting into the yak hair suit, which could take up to eight-and-a-half hours, as “being buried alive.”
While filming the first Iron Man movie, the filmmakers were hoping to achieve superheroic heights with practical effects, but the suit proved too difficult for Robert Downey, Jr. to work in.
It takes Paul Bettany 3.5 hours to be Vision-ified, but after 10 hours of shooting, he’s so frustrated with the costume that he only spends 30 seconds tearing it off.
While speaking on a panel in 2017, Matthew Lewis revealed two aspects of shooting the Harry Potter series that he struggled with: filming the Great Hall scenes, which often featured food that “did not particularly smell well,” and having to wear a fat suit to play Neville, especially once he became a teenager.
In 2008, Tom Felton said that the worst part of being Draco Malfoy was having to maintain the character’s signature platinum blonde hair.
In a 2014 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Lawrence divulged that transforming into the X-Men‘s Mystique was an exhausting process that could last up to eight hours.
Andrew Garfield said during an interview on Ellen that wearing his Amazing Spider-Man costume fell short of amazing: It “irritated” him and often looked “unflattering.”
Jennifer Aniston has repeatedly said that she hated “The Rachel” she sported on Friends, despite the fact that it may be the most influential TV hairdo of all time.
Speaking to Marie Claire, Miley Cyrus revealed that the unreasonable beauty and fashion standards of playing a pop star on Disney’s Hannah Montana had negative effects on her self-image.
Sean Astin didn’t love having to gain weight in order to play the hobbit Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings franchise, and two elements of his costume in particular gave him grief: Samwise’s huge traveling backpack, and the iconic hairy hobbit feet.
Benedict Cumberbatch felt uncomfortable in the “well-cut, good-looking suits” he wore as BBC’s Sherlock, since the waists were often so small that he found it difficult to breathe or even digest.
Anthony Daniels brought C-3PO to life in the Star Wars films, but life as a robot isn’t as much fun as it seems, and honestly, it doesn’t even seem like that much fun.
Patrick Stewart’s costume on Star Trek: The Next Generation was so painful for him to wear that his chiropractor said that they should “slap a lawsuit on Paramount for the lasting damage done to your spine.”
Oscar Isaac didn’t realize before signing on to X-Men: Apocalypse that playing the titular villain meant being “encased in glue, latex, and a 40-pound suit.”
And finally, proving once again that sweat is the greatest enemy of all performers, Dan Stevens said that in order to keep from literally wasting away while playing the Beast in 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, he ate four roast dinners a day.
