20 Reasons Dominique Jackson From Pose Is A Total Queen

Living authentically and inspiring us on the way.
As take-no-prisoners Elektra in Pose, Dominique Jackson might have us shaking in our boots… but in reality she’s a beam of light who likes to reminds us all of our beauty and worth.
She’s a boss on the show and in real life too, but with a (much) softer side. We’re lucky to have her, which she proves with wise Dominique-isms that include:
1.
Delivering self-love and empowerment affirmations to grow by.
2.
Advocating for trans people with simple truths everyone can understand.
3.
Standing boldly and honestly, so that others are inspired to do the same.
4.
Advocating for the strength and equality of women.
5.
Reminding us we are each beautiful just as we are.
6.
Celebrating the power of a “chosen family.”
7.
Stepping into big-deal issues fearlessly, for the benefit of her community and beyond.
8.
Believing in the healing power of Mother Nature.
9.
Recognizing that boredom is a bore, and we don’t have to take it!
10.
Reminding us that taking time to celebrate is good for the soul.
11.
Promoting trans visibility with joy and love on Pose and beyond.
12.
Delivering Elektra’s harshest truths like she’s talking about the weather.
15.
The way she can own a room like no. one. else.
16.
Being a fan of the Saints.
17.
Showing that even the most superhuman-seeming person is susceptible to burnout, and that self-care is necessary for being your best!
18.
Championing the idea that we’re all big kids who can snuggle stuffies if we want to.
19.
Going on House Hunters with her fiancee.
20.
Not shying away from a serious subject like suicide prevention, and reminding us we are each worthy of love and life.
