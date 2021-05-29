17 Actors Who Played Out Of Their Age Range Both Ways

Age really is but a number.
Now, we all know actors tend to play characters a *bit* out of their age range.
This can look a little odd, but I always find it especially funny when an actor plays a character of one age, then turns around and plays a character way younger or older.
Here are some of my favorite examples!
1.
Bianca Lawson played a high schooler in Pretty Little Liars the same year she played a high school guidance counselor in Teen Wolf.
2.
Jennifer Lawrence played 17-year-old Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part II the same year she played thirtysomething mother Joy in Joy.
3.
Andrew Garfield played the single dad of what looked to be at least an 8-year-old in 99 Homes the same year he played teenage Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
4.
Shirley Henderson played the 12-year-old Moaning Myrtle in the Harry Potter films while playing Bridget Jones’ thritysomething best friend in the Bridget Jones’ Diary series.
5.
Anne Hathaway played the teenage Ella in Ella Enchanted, then the next year played Lureen in Brokeback Mountain for the duration of the decades-long story.
6.
Samuel L. Jackson played 40-year-old Ken Carter in Coach Carter just a year before playing aging musician Lazarus Redd in Black Snake Moan.
7.
Gwyneth Paltrow played a kid in Hook, a college student two years later in Malice, and then the same-aged wife as 31-year-old Brad Pitt two years after that in Se7en.
8.
Amy Poehler played a college-aged RA in Undeclared just two years before playing the mother of a teenager in Mean Girls.
9.
Paul Rudd played a teenage camp counselor in Wet Hot American Summer, then the thirtysomething Mike on Friends a year later.
10.
Gabrielle Union played teenage Isis in Bring It On the same year she played a doctor on City of Angels.
11.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt played a teenager in Havoc and Brick the same year he played a crime kingpin’s private doctor in Shadowboxer.
12.
Emma Roberts played a high schooler in Nerve just one year before playing a public defense lawyer in Who We Are Now.
13.
Sally Fields played the young housewife/love interest of Tom Hanks’ character in Punchline, then 6 years later played Tom Hanks’ mother in Forrest Gump into old age.
14.
Speaking of Forrest Gump — Tom Hanks played a widowed father in Sleepless in Seattle, a veteran baseball player/manager in A League of Their Own, and a senior law associate in Philadelphia, all about a year before playing Forrest as a high school student.
15.
Stacey Dash played Luther’s wife on St. Elsewhere seven years before playing a teenager in Clueless.
16.
Harry Shum Jr. played a 30-year-old in Single by 30 just one year after finishing playing the teenage Mike on Glee.
17.
And finally, Stockard Channing played teenager Rizzo in Grease just one year before playing stuntwoman Kitty O’Neil in her twenties and early thirties in the TV film Silent Victory: The Kitty O’Neil Story.
