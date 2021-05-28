XRP Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



XRP Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $0.87485 by 02:34 (06:34 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.18% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 23.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $40.92160B, or 2.56% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $0.87485 to $0.98301 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 21.02%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.72106B or 3.78% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.6507 to $1.0664 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 73.41% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,539.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.29% on the day.

was trading at $2,520.19 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.51%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $685.18962B or 42.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $293.55776B or 18.39% of the total cryptocurrency market value.