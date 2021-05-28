Which Diabetes Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

© Reuters. Senseonics vs. Novo Nordisk: Which Diabetes Stock is a Better Buy?

Technology integration and DNA synthesis inhibitors are allowing pharmaceutical companies to develop drugs for incurable diseases, such as diabetes. Given the rising number of diabetic patients amid sedentary lifestyles fostered by coronavirus lockdowns and remote work arrangements, companies with approved diabetes drugs are expected to benefit from high demand for their products. We believe Senseonics (SENS) and Novo (NVO) are examples of companies that should benefit significantly as the demand for diabetes treatment drugs and monitoring equipment rises. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:) are two established players in the medical industry. SENS is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems. NVO designs and manufactures pharmaceutical products. Based in Denmark, NVO operates through two segments: Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm.

Diabetes is rising at an alarming rate in the West, accelerated by the remote lifestyles and work-from-home routines. As a result, pharmaceutical companies have been experimenting with innovative drugs to cure and manage the ailment. Many companies have reported promising results from their clinical trials, indicating that a diabetes treatment drug might soon be available in the market.

The size of the global diabetes drug market is projected to hit $78.30 billion by 2026, growing at a 6.1% CAGR.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR