Which Chinese Stock is a Better Buy? By StockNews

With a new administration, investors can be less concerned with Chinese companies getting delisted from U.S. exchanges. This makes it a great time to consider stocks from China. Tal Education Group (TAL) and Yum China Holdings (NYSE:) are two top companies in China, but which is a better now now? Read more to find out.China stocks have become much more attractive now that former President Trump has left office. President Biden appears to be more willing to work with the country on economic matters.

Unlike the former President, President Biden is less likely to delist China stocks from U.S. stock exchanges. This is good news for investors of Chinese companies.

Tal Education Group (TAL) and Yum China Holdings (YUMC) are two of the top China stocks available to the investing public. Below, I provide a look at these two stocks to help investors determine which has more merit.

