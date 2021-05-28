Article content

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Over 30 million cases in South Asia

Coronavirus infections in the South Asia region surpassed 30 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, led by India which is struggling with a second COVID-19 wave and a vaccine shortage across the region.

India reported on Friday 186,364 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, its lowest daily rise since April 14, while 3,660 more people died.

COVID-19 guidelines for each Olympic competition

Japan is looking to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas by about three weeks to June 20, a cabinet minister said on Friday, prolonging anti-coronavirus curbs to just over one month before the Summer Olympics are due to open.

Coronavirus guidelines are being drawn up for each separate sports competition, a Tokyo 2020 senior official said on Friday. Olympic organizers have released coronavirus prevention measures, which have been criticized by some as insufficient.

On first day of lockdown in Victoria, far fewer cases

Australia’s Victoria state reported fewer new local COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a highly-infectious outbreak which authorities said could become uncontrollable.