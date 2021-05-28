Welbilt says Ali Group $3.3 bln bid likely better than Middleby deal

Article content

Welbilt Inc said late Friday that a $3.3 billion offer from Italian rival Ali Group to acquire the U.S. foodservice equipment maker was likely superior to its existing tie-up agreement with Middleby Corp.

The decision would allow Welbilt to negotiate a deal with Ali Group and terminate the Middleby transaction, although Welbilt shares rose past the Ali Group offer price, indicating some shareholders expect Middleby may sweeten its offer.

In a regulatory filing, Welbilt said its board had met earlier in the day and decided the Ali Group offer “constitutes or is reasonably likely to constitute” a superior proposal.

Ali Group has offered $23 for each Welbilt share, representing a premium of 15.5% to the Welbilt closing price on Thursday.

Welbilt shares closed at a record high of $24.71 after the move by privately-owned Ali Group.

The bid trumps a $2.9 billion all-stock offer for Welbilt put forward by Middleby. Activist investor Carl Icahn, Welbilt’s largest shareholder with an 8.4% stake, had agreed to that deal.

“Middleby remains firmly committed to seeing our proposed merger with Welbilt through,” Middleby Chief Executive Tim FitzGerald said in a statement, adding that Ali Group’s proposal had a number of conditions which meant its existing tie-up had greater certainty of closing.