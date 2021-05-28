Wall Street shrugs off inflation jump to move higher

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, putting both the Dow and S&P indexes on track to post their first weekly gain in the past three weeks.

Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.7% in April, topping analysts’ 0.6% estimate and after a 0.4% increase in March. PCE is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation.

In the 12 months through April, the core PCE price index surged 3.1%, smashing through the Fed’s 2% target, as the reopening economy unleashed pent-up demand.

Investors have been closely watching economic data and comments from Fed officials for signs of runaway inflation and the possibility the central bank may begin to pull back on its massive stimulus measures.

“There is a really good excuse for market participants not to hang on to any one data point, any one reading as to a real true indicator of direction of inflation, as well as just any type of general economic activity,” said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta.

“The Fed has already started this course of introducing the market to thinking about some of the accommodative measures.”