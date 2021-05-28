Wall Street shakes off inflation rise and closes higher

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks climbed on Friday as investors brushed off a stronger-than-expected inflation reading, as both the Dow and S&P 500 indexes clinched their first weekly gain in the past three weeks.

Consumer prices, as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.7% in April, topping analysts’ 0.6% estimate and after a 0.4% increase in March. PCE is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation.

In the 12 months through April, the core PCE price index surged 3.1%, smashing through the Fed’s 2% target, as the reopening economy unleashed pent-up demand.

Investors have been closely watching economic data and comments from Fed officials for signs of runaway inflation and the possibility the central bank may begin to pull back on its massive stimulus measures.

“The data is going to remain volatile as well, the inflation data that we saw this morning with core PCE was a high print, but really not that far ahead of consensus,” said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt in Atlanta.

“Base effects definitely play a role, distorting the takeaways from some very large year-over-year type of numbers,” he added.