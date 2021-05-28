Wall Street advances, unshaken by inflation surge

Article content

Wall Street’s major averages rose on Friday as investors shrugged off data showing a jump in inflation, although recent worries about a spike in prices kept the S&P 500 on course for its smallest monthly gain since February.

Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and energy components, rose 0.7% in April after a 0.4% increase in March. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.6% gain.

In the 12 months through April, the so-called core PCE price index vaulted 3.1%, blowing past the Federal Reserve’s 2% target and reflecting pent-up demand as the economy reopens.

“The market is less concerned about the inflation numbers and more interested in the fact that the reopening of the economy would lead to better corporate performance,” said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Jersey.

“Recent commentary from the Fed has helped calm inflationary fears.”

Technology stocks provided the biggest boost to the S&P 500, with Salesforce.com Inc adding 6% after raising its full-year forecast for revenue and profit, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software during the pandemic.