Vitalik argues that proof-of-stake is a ‘solution’ to Ethereum’s environmental woes By Cointelegraph

Vitalik argues that proof-of-stake is a 'solution' to Ethereum's environmental woes

Matilda Colman
At a conference yesterday, co-founder and unofficial figurehead Vitalik Buterin argued that Ethereum’s upcoming transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism is a “solution” to the blockchain’s rampant energy consumption that has been incensing critics as of late.

In an interview at the StartmeupHK virtual conference hosted from Hong Kong, Buterin said that while proof of stake is “still in its infancy and less battle-tested” than Ethereum’s current proof-of-work model, it can ultimately reduce the chain’s energy consumption by upwards of 10,000x.