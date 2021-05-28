Vechain Solid Potential in 2021 Recognize by Nasdaq By CoinQuora

Vechain Solid Potential in 2021 Recognize by Nasdaq
- Nasdaq acknowledged Vechain (VET) potential this year.
- VET developed by some of the trusted names in the world.
Nasdaq, the world’s first electronic exchange where you can buy and trade securities, has acknowledged Vechain (VET) potential. Specifically, Nasdaq states that VET is one of the virtual assets in the crypto market that is likely to be profitable in 2021.
Pietro Palamara of the Polytechnic University of Milan, Italy, recently did an academic thesis about blockchain involving cryptocurrencies. He specifically mentioned that:
“Developers of Vechain aim at completely eliminating the threat of the market of counterfeit goods, using the potentialities of smart contracts and blockchain technology.”
He further cites that VET is a digital currency that was created by some of the biggest names in the world. “Vechain is a permiss…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.