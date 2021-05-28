Vechain Solid Potential in 2021 Recognize by Nasdaq By CoinQuora



Vechain Solid Potential in 2021 Recognize by Nasdaq



Nasdaq acknowledged Vechain (VET) potential this year.

VET developed by some of the trusted names in the world.

Nasdaq, the world’s first electronic exchange where you can buy and trade securities, has acknowledged Vechain (VET) potential. Specifically, Nasdaq states that VET is one of the virtual assets in the crypto market that is likely to be profitable in 2021.

Pietro Palamara of the Polytechnic University of Milan, Italy, recently did an academic thesis about blockchain involving cryptocurrencies. He specifically mentioned that:

“Developers of Vechain aim at completely eliminating the threat of the market of counterfeit goods, using the potentialities of smart contracts and blockchain technology.”

He further cites that VET is a digital currency that was created by some of the biggest names in the world. “Vechain is a permiss…

