UK calls for progress on climate finance after G7 meeting

Article content

LONDON — British finance minister Rishi Sunak called for more progress on ensuring financial markets support reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, speaking after a meeting on Friday with other finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 group of rich nations.

“It was great speaking to my G7 counterparts today about the actions we need to take to progress our ambitious climate agenda,” Sunak said in a statement.

Britain will host an in-person meeting of finance ministers in London on June 4-5. (Reporting by David Milliken and Kate Holton; editing by William James)