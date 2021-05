UK calls for progress on climate finance after G7 meeting By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) Rishi Sunak attends a virtual press conference inside 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain March 3, 2021. Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Rishi Sunak called for more progress on ensuring financial markets support reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, speaking after a meeting on Friday with other finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 group of rich nations.

“It was great speaking to my G7 counterparts today about the actions we need to take to progress our ambitious climate agenda,” Sunak said in a statement.

Britain will host an in-person meeting of finance ministers in London on June 4-5.