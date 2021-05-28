U.S. yields narrowly mixed, shrug off year-on-year rise in inflation

Article content

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields were mixed

and traded in narrow ranges on Friday, with the market overall

shrugging off the rise in year-on-year U.S. core inflation

beyond the Federal Reserve’s target.

The bond market closes early ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day

holiday weekend.

Friday’s data showed that underlying inflation in the 12

months to April, as measured by the personal consumption

expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and

energy components, climbed to 3.1%, far above the Fed’s 2%

target.

On a monthly basis, though, the core PCE rose 0.7% in April,

after gaining 0.4% in March. Wall Street economists expected a

0.6% rise in core PCE.

“I think that the most important part of the economic data

is that it confirmed the upside pressure in core inflation seen

during the month of April is still within the range of

expectations,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, at

BMO Capital in New York.

“That said, the year-over-year print in core PCE is the

highest since 1992, but the fact that the Treasury markets

appeared to take this all in stride suggests that investors

continue to believe the Fed that this is a transitory influence

and therefore doesn’t warrant a repricing to a higher rate