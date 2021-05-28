U.S. yields narrowly mixed, shrug off year-on-year rise in inflation

Article content
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields were mixed
and traded in narrow ranges on Friday, with the market overall
shrugging off the rise in year-on-year U.S. core inflation
beyond the Federal Reserve’s target.
The bond market closes early ahead of the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday weekend.
Friday’s data showed that underlying inflation in the 12
months to April, as measured by the personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index, excluding the volatile food and
energy components, climbed to 3.1%, far above the Fed’s 2%
target.
On a monthly basis, though, the core PCE rose 0.7% in April,
after gaining 0.4% in March. Wall Street economists expected a
0.6% rise in core PCE.
“I think that the most important part of the economic data
is that it confirmed the upside pressure in core inflation seen
during the month of April is still within the range of
expectations,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy, at
BMO Capital in New York.
“That said, the year-over-year print in core PCE is the
highest since 1992, but the fact that the Treasury markets
appeared to take this all in stride suggests that investors
continue to believe the Fed that this is a transitory influence
and therefore doesn’t warrant a repricing to a higher rate
Article content
plateau.”
In mid-morning trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was
little changed at 1.613% from 1.61% late on
Thursday.
U.S. 30-year yields were slightly down at 2.285%
from Thursday’s 2.29%.
The U.S. 10-year inflation breakeven, the bond market’s
gauge of investors’ price outlook over the next 10 years, was
flat at 2.446% from Thursday’s 2.44%. In mid-May,
10-year breakeven inflation hit 2.564%, the highest since March
2013.
May 28 Friday 9:18AM New York / 1318 GMT
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.01 0.0101 0.000
Six-month bills 0.03 0.0304 0.000
Two-year note 99-245/256 0.1466 0.000
Three-year note 99-212/256 0.3085 0.002
Five-year note 99-172/256 0.8171 0.003
Seven-year note 99-208/256 1.2781 -0.001
10-year note 100-36/256 1.6096 0.000
20-year bond 100-208/256 2.1994 -0.002
30-year bond 101-232/256 2.2867 -0.003
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.75 0.75
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.50 0.50
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 0.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -3.50 0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -28.50 0.75
spread
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Karen Brettell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)